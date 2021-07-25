Driver takes off after killing man trying to cross the road in North County

VISTA, Calif. (CNS) – Deputies are working to track down a hit-and-run driver who killed a pedestrian late Saturday in Vista.

The driver of a white Lexus sedan, possibly an IS300, was going southbound on East Vista Way when they struck a man crossing the street, said Sgt. Hernan Gonzalez of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies and the Vista Fire Department found the man lying in the road around 11:30 p.m. after reports of the collision, Gonzalez said. Paramedics rushed the man to Palomar Medical Center Escondido but he was pronounced dead at 12:05 a.m. Saturday.

The white Lexus sedan fled northbound on East Vista Way toward Fallbrook.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Vista Traffic Division 760-940-4551 or report anonymously to San Diego County Crime Stoppers.

