SAN DIEGO — An SUV rolled into the water near Fiesta Island Tuesday morning, but no one was injured.

Around 7 a.m., San Diego Fire-Rescue Department lifeguards arrived to find an unoccupied vehicle submerged in Mission Bay.

The driver told lifeguards his brakes had failed, causing the SUV to slide about 25 yards into the water. The driver swam to safety and was OK.

Lifeguards were able to locate the SUV and hook a truck cable to the vehicle so that a two truck could pull it out of the water.

FOX 5’s Elizabeth Alvarez contributed to this report.