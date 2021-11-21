Driver suspected of DUI after car rolls into canyon with child on board

Firefighters help a man exit a canyon after police say his car rolled off the road and down into the brush. (Photo: OnScene.TV)

SAN DIEGO — Firefighters rescued a man and a child after their car rolled into a canyon in Mira Mesa overnight, and the driver was ultimately arrested on suspicion of DUI, police said.

Authorities were called out to an open area near Mercy Road and Kika Court around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Video from OnScene.TV showed firefighters making their way down a steep hill to reach a vehicle that was stuck at the bottom. An officer called out that there was a man and his son in the car.

Eventually, emergency workers could be seen walking the man up the hill with each arm looped under a firefighter. He was placed on a stretcher and wheeled to the back of an ambulance. The man was checked out a local hospital and eventually arrested on suspicion of DUI, said Officer Sarah Foster with San Diego Police Department.

Video also showed medical workers checking out the boy in the back of an ambulance after he was brought back up to the street. He was not seriously hurt, Foster told FOX 5.

How the car ended up rolling down the hill remains under investigation, the officer added. Authorities don’t think the vehicle was moving at full speed when it left the road.