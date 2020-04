LA JOLLA, Calif. – A driver of a small SUV crashed into a fallen eucalyptus tree on Torrey Pines Road early Sunday morning.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. on the northbound lanes. The vehicle was damaged in the accident but the driver was not hurt.

Both directions of Torrey Pines Road were closed while crews worked to remove the approximately 60-foot tree.

Southbound lanes reopened just before 4:30 a.m. while the northbound lanes remained closed for several more hours.