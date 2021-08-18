Driver slams into credit union office, injuring employee sitting at her desk

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A woman driving with two young children lost control and plowed into a credit union office Wednesday, injuring an employee as she sat at her desk, authorities said.

The driver of the Honda sedan lost control of the car due to some kind of medical emergency as she was headed west on Clairemont Mesa Boulevard near Clairemont Drive around 11 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

The car, which also was occupied by two children, ages 2 and 5, hit a parked vehicle and then crashed into a Mission Federal Credit Union office, Officer Tony Martinez said.

Paramedics took a 38-year-old employee of the financial services business to a hospital for treatment of a broken right foot and abrasions to her other foot.

The 31-year-old motorist and her passengers were uninjured, Martinez said.

