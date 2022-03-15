SAN DIEGO — Police were investigating Tuesday morning after a driver of an SUV pulled up to a stop light and shot at a man in another car in the Chollas View neighborhood.

San Diego Police Department received a call around 4:06 a.m. about gunfire at Escuela Street and Hilltop Drive, according to the watch commander.

Police said a man in a Dodge Charger was stopped at a red light when an SUV pulled up next to him and asked the driver where he was from. That’s when the person in the SUV pulled out a gun and shot at the driver of the Dodge Charger at least three times, police said.

SDPD confirmed the driver of the Dodge Charger was not struck by the gunfire, but that the car was hit by the bullets.

Authorities continue to investigate the incident to see if there was a motive and if one or more persons were in the SUV at the time.