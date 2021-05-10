Driver seriously hurt in rollover crash near shopping center

SANTEE (CNS) – A 40-year-old man suffered serious injuries in a rollover crash near a Santee shopping center, authorities said Monday.

The crash happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. Sunday near the Costco on Town Center Parkway, north of Mission Gorge Road, said San Diego County Sheriff’s Sgt. Michael Tingley.

Deputies responded and found a Jeep SUV had rolled over and was blocking the northbound lanes of Town Center Parkway, Tingley said. They also found damage to a light pole, a tree and shrubs in the median.

Firefighters rescued the trapped driver and paramedics took him to Sharp Memorial Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, including several facial fractures, a broken jaw and several lost teeth, the sergeant said.

Alcohol was a suspected factor in the crash, Tingley said.

