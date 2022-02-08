Driver sentenced to prison in hit-and-run that killed Oceanside man

KSWB file: Investigators, firefighters and paramedics at the scene of a deadly December 2019 crash in Oceanside, Calif. (File)

VISTA, Calif. (CNS) – A drunken driver who fatally struck a pedestrian in a crosswalk while fleeing from another crash was sentenced Tuesday to more than 18 years in state prison.

Wesley Stuart, 29, of Oceanside, pleaded guilty to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, drunken driving and hit-and-run counts for the Dec. 17, 2019, death of 65-year-old Tran Thanhminh.

Police said that after speeding and running a red light on Mission Avenue, Stuart initially struck a Ford F-150 pickup heading north on Douglas Drive.

After that crash, Stuart backed up his Chevrolet Silverado pickup and fled east on Mission, where he struck Thanhminh in a crosswalk, dragging him down the street, police said.

Thanhminh, also an Oceanside resident, died at the scene. The victim was walking with his wife at the time, but she was not struck, authorities said.

The couple had just closed their restaurant for the day and were walking home when Thanhminh was hit, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office, which stated that his wife had already crossed the street when she heard the crash, but did not see her husband when she turned to look into the street.

Stuart then continued on Mission before getting out of the pickup at Rancho Del Oro and fleeing on foot with a passenger, Oceanside police said.

He and the passenger were found outside Stuart’s home, where he was arrested.

