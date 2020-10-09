Driver runs off after crash, leaving injured passenger

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A 26-year-old woman riding in a stolen car suffered serious injuries Friday when the vehicle crashed at high speed on an El Cerrito- area street, San Diego police reported.

The driver of the Honda Accord lost control of the sedan while headed east in the 5800 block of El Cajon Boulevard shortly after 5 a.m., according to Officer Tony Martinez.

The car smashed into a parked Honda Pilot, sending the SUV crashing into another Honda Accord parked in front of it, he said. The unidentified driver, who appeared to be in his 20s, then jumped out of the stolen vehicle and ran off, leaving behind his injured passenger, the officer said.

Paramedics took the unidentified woman to a hospital, where she was admitted for treatment of a broken hip and a deep cut to one of her legs, Martinez said.

The auto theft suspect remained at large at midday.