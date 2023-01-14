SAN DIEGO — Firefighters have rescued a man whose car went off the road in La Jolla, according to FOX 5 on the scene.

The San Diego Fire Department first reported the incident on social media around 6:10 p.m. Saturday.

Firefighters said the vehicle went off the road onto rocks on the beach in La Jolla Cove near 1200 Coast Boulevard.

FOX 5 is at the scene where our reporter could see the man being taken out of the car as he was initially stuck inside after the collision. It’s unknown what his condition is.

We will update this article as we learn more new details.