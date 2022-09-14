SAN DIEGO — Crews rescued a driver after his car went into a ravine near the Torrey Pines Gliderport early Wednesday morning.

Around 12:30 a.m., officials responded to a vehicle that had gone off a road and into a ravine, SDFD Battalion Chief Eric Windsor told OnScene TV. Crews searched the area but didn’t find anyone inside the vehicle or nearby, figuring the driver had walked away.

Several hours later, around 4:30 a.m., police investigators found the driver hiding unclothed in a ravine about 100 yards from the crash, Windsor said. Rescuers used a pulley system to lift the man out of the ravine.

Windsor said the man was not injured but it was not known if he was under the influence or having a medical condition. Paramedics took the man to a hospital.