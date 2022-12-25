An ambulance was struck by a driver fleeing police, officials said. (Photo released by North County Fire Protection District)

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A vehicle pursuit in Oceanside ended in a crash after the driver struck an ambulance, the San Diego Sheriff’s Department said Saturday.

Deputies were responding to an altercation at Casa Bonita Way in Vista when the suspect fled in a vehicle and later collided with a North County Fire Protection District (NCFPD) ambulance shortly after 8:10 p.m.

At the time, the ambulance was traveling through a controlled intersection at College Boulevard and Vista Way, according to NCFPD. Two ambulance EMTs were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and have both been released from the hospital.

Fire Chief Keith McReynolds said, “I am thankful our two members only sustained minor

injuries and our thoughts are with everyone involved.”

NCFPD said the driver of the vehicle involved in the pursuit was also transported to the hospital. The status of the driver of the vehicle pursuit is unknown at this time and authorities have not confirmed an arrest or charges relating to the pursuit.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.