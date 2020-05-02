Driver of stolen SUV crashes into house

SAN DIEGO – A family in City Heights is without a home after a driver of a stolen SUV crashed into their house Friday night.

It happened just before 9 p.m. in the 2500 block of Tuberose Street, according to police. The driver drove through a fence and through the front of the house, knocking it off its foundation and heavily damaging the front of it.

A City Building Inspector has red-tagged the home and has deemed it unlivable at the time.

According to reports, the man driving the SUV was seen running away from the crash. No word on if the man has been caught.