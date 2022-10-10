SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Police Department responded to reports of a crash along Hotel Circle South shortly after 6:11 a.m. and found a stolen vehicle flipped on its side with no occupants.
Officers on the scene said the vehicle, a gray Audi sedan, possibly hit an electrical junction box.
When contacted about the incident, SDPD said no arrest has been made at this time. An investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding the stolen vehicle or the traffic incident can contact the SDPD at 619-531-2000.