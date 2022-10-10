Police cars can be seen next to a stolen vehicle that was flipped on its side on Hotel Circle South Monday, Oct. 10. (Photo credit goes to OnScene.TV)

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Police Department responded to reports of a crash along Hotel Circle South shortly after 6:11 a.m. and found a stolen vehicle flipped on its side with no occupants.

Officers on the scene said the vehicle, a gray Audi sedan, possibly hit an electrical junction box.

A stolen vehicle is seen flipped on its side on Hotel Circle South Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Photo credit goes to OnScene.TV)

When contacted about the incident, SDPD said no arrest has been made at this time. An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the stolen vehicle or the traffic incident can contact the SDPD at 619-531-2000.