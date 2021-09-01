No sign of driver from car found in ocean at Dog Beach

SAN DIEGO — Police are trying to figure out how a car ended up in the water at Ocean Beach Wednesday morning — and where the driver is now.

The vehicle was reported abut 100 feet out in the water at Dog Beach, near the flood control channel off West Point Loma Boulevard and Voltaire Street, around 5:30 a.m., according to San Diego Police Department.

Officers and San Diego lifeguards searched for a driver but there was no sign of the person responsible, SDPD said, and it wasn’t initially clear how the car ended up in the water. There were no injuries reported at the beach, for dogs or people.

Lifeguards were helping hook up a tow truck to the vehicle and drag it out of the water, a San Diego Fire-Rescue spokesperson said.