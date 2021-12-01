Police chase ends with driver in custody

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story featured an incorrect address for where the chase ended. The driver was taken into custody on Mollison Avenue and the error has been fixed.

SAN DIEGO — A driver led police on a chase that ended in El Cajon Wednesday morning.

SkyFOX was overhead as officers pursued the white Ford Explorer. The chase moved from freeways to city roads just after 8:15 a.m. It came to an end at an Arco at 593 N Mollison Ave just after 8:20 a.m.

The driver could be seen getting out of the SUV with their hands up as officers surrounded the vehicle.

