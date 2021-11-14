Driver killed, passenger hurt when car crashes into tree in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE (CNS) – A 27-year-old man was killed and his passenger was severely injured Sunday when their vehicle ran off a road and crashed into a tree, police said.

The crash happened at about 7:18 a.m. in the 4500 block of North Avenue, according to Sgt. David Paul of the Oceanside Police Department.

Edgar Soto of Oceanside died after the vehicle went across all lanes of traffic, down an embankment and into a tree, the sergeant said. Both severely injured victims were rushed to a hospital, but Soto died while being transported.

The male passenger was not immediately identified and was being treated for his injuries, Paul said.

The collision was being investigated as a possible case of driving under the influence, Paul added.

The police department’s Major Accident Investigation Team was handling the investigation.

Anyone with information on the collision was asked to call Kevin Lissner at 760-435-4651.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.