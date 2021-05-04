Driver killed in rollover crash near Escondido intersection

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (CNS) — A 77-year-old motorist was killed early Tuesday in a solo car crash in an Escondido commercial district.

Pedro Trevino of Escondido was heading west on East Valley Parkway when he lost control of his Mitsubishi Galant for unknown reasons shortly after midnight, according to police.

The sedan veered off the roadway east of North Rose Street and hit a palm tree before careening into a restaurant parking lot, Lt. Kevin Toth said. It then struck two metal poles and overturned, coming to rest in an unoccupied outdoor food-service seating enclosure.

Paramedics took Trevino to Palomar Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The cause of the accident was under investigation.

“It is unknown at this time whether alcohol, drugs or medications played a factor in the crash,” Toth said in the late morning.

