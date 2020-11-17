Driver killed in high-speed crash in Valley Center

VALLEY CENTER (CNS) – A motorist was killed Tuesday when he crashed his car off a two-lane rural road northeast of Escondido while trying to pass another vehicle at high speed, authorities reported.

The 35-year-old San Marcos resident lost control of his Acura TL while attempting to steer around a slower-moving Toyota Highlander on Valley Center Road near Rock Hill Ranch Road about 1:15 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The Acura sideswiped the SUV, then skidded off the roadway and crashed into a power pole and a tree, killing the driver and sole occupant of the sedan, CHP public-affairs Officer Mark Latulippe said.

The 35-year-old San Marcos woman behind the wheel of the Toyota was unharmed, as were the six young children riding in her vehicle, Latulippe said.

