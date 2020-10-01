Driver killed in crash with trolley identified

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Authorities Thursday publicly identified a 21-year-old man who was killed when the car he was driving was struck by a trolley at a Valencia Park-area intersection.

Alex Garza of San Diego was behind the wheel of a southbound Toyota Prius that pulled in front of the eastbound light-rail tram at 60th Street and Imperial Avenue about 11:45 p.m. Monday, according to the county Medical Examiner’s Office.

The trolley spun the vehicle around, pushed it about 100 feet down the tracks and pinned it against a utility pole, killing Garza at the scene.

Investigators believe the victim was distracted, possibly by his cellphone, at the time of the accident, the county agency reported.