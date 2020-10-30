Oceanside man killed in crash

VISTA (CNS) – A 59-year-old motorist was killed Friday in a solo crash on state Route 78 near Shadowridge Golf Club.

The man lost control of the Ford F-150 for unknown reasons while driving in the far left-hand westbound lane of the freeway west of Sycamore Avenue in Vista shortly after 12:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The vehicle veered to the right, crossing all lanes before leaving the roadway, plunging down an embankment and striking a tree, CHP public- affairs Officer Mark Latulippe said.

Paramedics took the motorist, an Oceanside resident, to Palomar Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. His name was withheld pending family notification.

Intoxication was not believed to have been a factor in the crash, Latulippe said.