Driver killed after crashing down embankment

The wrecked vehicle of a driver killed in a crash off the highway near Lakeside.

LAKESIDE (CNS) – A driver was killed Tuesday when they crashed off state Route 67 north of Lakeside, authorities said.

Shortly before 7 a.m., a driver reported seeing a silver Ford Explorer SUV down an embankment off SR-67 near San Vicente Reservoir, California Highway Patrol Tommy Strickland said.

The victim, a man whose age was not immediately available, was possibly ejected from the SUV and was pronounced dead at the scene, Strickland said.

The circumstances leading up to the crash were under investigation.