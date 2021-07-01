Driver killed after being ejected from vehicle in solo crash

EL CAJON, Calif. (CNS) – A 57-year-old motorist was killed Thursday in a solo crash on a winding rural road near El Cajon.

The San Diego man lost control of the westbound 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer he was driving on a curving stretch of Dehesa Road in the Granite Hills area for unknown reasons shortly after 4 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The vehicle veered off the roadway east of Cunningham Lane, overturned and struck a utility pole, ejecting the driver and sole occupant, CHP public-affairs Officer Jeff Christy said.

Paramedics took the motorist to Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego, where he was pronounced dead. His name was withheld pending family notification.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, Christy said.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.