Driver killed, 2 injured in crash at San Ysidro Port of Entry

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. (CNS) – A speeding Orange County driver attempting the enter the country was killed after his car struck a man and woman and crashed into a metal barrier at the San Ysidro Port of Entry Tuesday.

The crash occurred about 2:14 p.m. in a lane that was closed to traffic, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Salvador Castro.

A gray Hyundai sedan driven by a 27-year-old man from Santa Ana was attempting to cross into the United States, Castro said. The Hyundai was traveling at a high rate of speed when it struck a metal swing arm barricade.

It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were factors in the collision. The driver’s name was not released.

Tijuana police said the driver’s vehicle struck a 70-year-old man and a 49-year-old wheelchair-bound woman on the Mexican side of the border. Witnesses said they were vendors.

Mexican Red Cross ambulances took the injured pair to a hospital for treatment of moderate injuries, according to the Tijuana Fire Department.