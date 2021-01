An SUV driver was injured Wednesday morning in a fiery crash off state Route 52.

SAN DIEGO — An SUV driver was injured Wednesday morning in a fiery crash off state Route 52.

The crash just east of Santo Road in Tierrasanta was reported shortly before 6 a.m., according to a California Highway Patrol incident log. The SUV was traveling in the eastbound lanes when it hit the back of a big rig and veered off the road, a CHP officer told FOX 5. Flames burned the front half of the Ford Flex and spread to nearby brush.

The driver was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.