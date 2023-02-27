Car involved in an Interstate 78 crash in the Oceanside area. (Photo credit: Sideo)

SAN DIEGO — The driver in a fatal accident Sunday morning along eastbound State Route 78 has been identified by California Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred around 10:30 a.m. east of Emerald Drive in Oceanside, when a Buick Verano in the first lane of the freeway veered from traffic and crashed into a disabled Chevrolet HHR parked in the median of the road.

For unknown reasons at this time in the investigation, the driver of the Chevrolet was outside his vehicle and was also hit. He was pronounced dead by first responders at the scene, CHP said.

Isabella Herrera, 22, was identified as the driver of the Buick Verano. She was transported to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Herrera was later arrested by CHP officers under charges of driving under the influence and gross vehicular manslaughter.

The man has not been identified by authorities at this time.

Lanes were closed Sunday along SR-78 until 1:30 p.m., following the crash.

CHP said the investigation remains ongoing. They encourage anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the CHP Oceanside Area office at 760-643-3400.