SAN DIEGO -– A man who admitted to driving drunk after crashing his truck into a minivan, killing two people in the Midway District in May, has been sentenced.

Edgar Suarez has been sentenced to 14 years and eight months for killing 23-year-old Ahmed Alwari and his 81-year-old grandmother Suad Alsamari.

Alwari’s younger brother and mother were in the same car but survived the crash with injuries. Both of them spoke at the sentencing, telling the court how the loss of their family members has affected them.

“I want the court to know whatever had happened, it destroyed my life,” said the victim’s mother Zainab Alazawi with an Arabic interpreter.

Younger brother, Abdullah Alrawi, was driving the car and spoke about how Suarez took his opportunity to see his brother graduate and have any future children.

The family is originally from Iraq living in Ohio before moving to California for Ahmed to be able to pursue his cybersecurity career.

“I’m asking the court to punish the defendant with the highest punishment,” Ahmed’s father said through an interpreter.

The judge sentenced Suarez to 14 years and eight months for gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, DUI causing bodily injury and driving without a license.