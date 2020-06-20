Driver in critical condition after crashing truck into pharmacy

A driver was hospitalized Saturday, June 20, 2020, after crashing his truck into the side of a pharmacy in Poway, Calif. (OnScene.TV)

POWAY, Calif. – A driver was hospitalized Saturday after crashing his truck into the side of a pharmacy.

Officials responded to the crash just before 11 a.m. at 1st Choice Pharmacy on Pomerado Road in Poway. During the incident, the Chevrolet pickup truck damaged a fire hydrant and an electrical transformer in addition to leaving a hole in the side of the pharmacy building, according to Battalion Chief Brian Mitchell.

Only the driver was injured in the crash and is considered in critical condition, Mitchell told OnScene.TV.

The reason for the crash was not immediately known.