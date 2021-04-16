Driver ID’d in fatal North County crash off SR-78

One person died Tuesday, April 13, 2021, when their vehicle veered from SR-78 near Cal State San Marcos and crashed onto a nearby street.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Authorities Friday publicly identified a 51-year-old Vista man who was killed when his car crashed off state Route 78 near Cal State San Marcos.

Majoddi Mack lost control of his Dodge Charger for unknown reasons while headed west in the area of Woodland Parkway about 5 p.m. Tuesday, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office and California Highway Patrol.

The sedan veered to the right and struck a van stopped at an onramp traffic signal, then sailed off the freeway and struck two trees, a chain-link fence and four unoccupied vehicles in a parking lot on Rancheros Drive before coming to rest on its roof, CHP public-affairs Officer Juan Escobar said.

Witnesses managed to roll Mack’s car back onto its wheels and pulled him out, Escobar said. Paramedics then tried in vain to revive him before pronouncing him dead at the scene of the accident.

