Driver hurt in rollover crash after police chase

ESCONDIDO, Calif. – A driver was seriously hurt Thursday when they lost control of their van during a police pursuit, slamming into a tree and rolling over.

It happened just after 4:30 p.m. on Bear Valley Parkway and San Pasqual Valley Road. Officials say some power lines also were knocked down in the process during the crash, briefly trapping drivers in at least two other cars. Crews were able to safely free the drivers.

The van’s driver, who was not publicly identified, also was rescued. He was rushed to Palomar Medical Center in Escondido with serious injuries.

The west side of Bear Valley Parkway just south of SR-78 since has reopened to traffic