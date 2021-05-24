Driver hurt in fiery North County crash

ESCONDIDO, Calif. – A man was hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash Monday night in Escondido, local authorities said.

At about 8:20 p.m., a motorist collided with another vehicle in the area of Felicita Road and Montview Drive, according to the Escondido Police Department. The driver continued going before slamming into a heavy-duty tow truck.

The impact of the crash caught the car on fire and partially ejected the driver, police said.

Crews were able to free the driver. He was rushed to Palomar Medical Center and was listed in critical condition.

No other injuries were reported.