Driver injured after crashing into 4 parked cars in San Ysidro

SAN DIEGO – A driver was hospitalized Monday after a fiery crash in San Ysidro.

San Diego police say the driver crashed into four parked cars at about 9 p.m. in the 4000 block of Beyer Boulevard. According to authorities, the crash happened after officers saw the vehicle traveling fast in the opposite direction, leading them to turn around to give chase.

But the driver, who was not publicly identified by authorities, crashed into the four unoccupied vehicles before officers caught up, according to SDPD.

The result crumpled the front end of the driver’s white car and caused it to catch on fire.

The crash is being investigated.