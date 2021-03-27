Driver hits pedestrian, 2 cars in Fairmount Park

SAN DIEGO — A 56-year-old man suffered serious injuries Saturday when he was hit by a 19-year-old who also crashed into two parked cars in Fairmount Park, according to police.

A San Diego Police Department spokesperson said a 19-year-old man was driving a white 2014 Toyota Scion southbound near 4000 Home Avenue around 3 p.m. when he hit a silver 2006 Toyota Sienna that was parked and unoccupied.

Police said the 19-year-old continued southbound as a 56-year-old man was getting recyclables out of the back of his car. The Scion hit the man and his Nissan Versa. The Versa was pushed into a silver 2007 Honda Accord and the Accord was pushed into a silver 2017 Toyota Highlander, both of which were unoccupied, according to police.

The police spokesperson said the 56-year-old man was taken to the hospital with serious leg injuries that are not considered life-threatening. The driver of Scion complained of shoulder pain.

San Diego Police Traffic Division is investigating and driving under the influence is suspected, police said. Anyone with information about the crash was asked to call 619-531-2000 or 858-484-3154. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.