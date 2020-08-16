Driver freed from car after crashing in Del Mar Heights

SAN DIEGO — Firefighters freed a man from a car after he reportedly crashed into two parked cars in Del Mar Heights.

A San Diego Fire-Rescue Department battalion chief said Saturday that the fire department got a call about a crash at Portofino Drive and Long Boat Way around 2:11 a.m.

Video from the scene shows firefighters cutting off the roof of a silver Lexus. The battalion chief said it took crews from multiple agencies 19 minutes to get the driver out.

He appeared to be unconscious and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. At least two other cars were damaged in the crash.

Firefighters had to cut the roof off of a car to free a man after he reportedly crashed into two parked cars in Del Mar Heights. (Photo: Onscene.TV)

(Photo: Onscene.TV)

(Photo: Onscene.TV)

(Photo: Onscene.TV)

(Photo: Onscene.TV)

(Photo: Onscene.TV)

(Photo: Onscene.TV)

(Photo: Onscene.TV)

(Photo: Onscene.TV)

(Photo: Onscene.TV)

(Photo: Onscene.TV)