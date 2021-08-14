SUV sought in pedestrian’s hit-and-run death

VISTA, Calif. (CNS) – A male pedestrian was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said Saturday.

The driver of a possible Chevrolet Tahoe struck the pedestrian just before 9 p.m. Friday near Sycamore Avenue and Green Oak Road, sheriff’s officials said.

Despite lifesaving efforts performed by nearby residents and the Vista Fire Department, the man died, according to a sheriff’s news release.

The identity of the pedestrian was not immediately released.

The driver of a vehicle believed to be similar to a 2000-04 light brown Tahoe with tinted windows immediately fled the scene. The vehicle likely has at least one damaged or missing window and damage to the front bumper, officials said.

The Vista Traffic Unit was handling the investigation.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call the Vista Traffic Division at 760-940-4556 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

