Driver fleeing police crashes into mini van, sending 3 to hospital

RANCHO SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A man fleeing sheriff’s deputies in a vehicle collided with a minivan Sunday, injuring three people, including the driver being pursued.

Joshua Furister, 34, faces charges of felony reckless evading arrest and reckless driving when he is released from the hospital, said Sgt. Brian Jenkins of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies tried to stop a green Geo Metro at 10:52 a.m. Sunday for a traffic violation in the 1400 block of state Route 94, Jenkins said.

The driver failed to yield and quickly sped westbound on SR-94, the sergeant said.

“The vehicle began to pass other vehicles across the double yellow lines and drove into oncoming traffic,” Jenkins said. “A pursuit was initiated which traveled into the Rancho San Diego area.”

As the driver of the Geo Metro approached the intersection of Jamacha Road and Brabham Street, he drove through a red light and collided with a black minivan, Jenkins said.

“The collision resulted in injuries to both occupants of the Geo Metro and the single occupant of the minivan,” Jenkins said. “All three were transported to an area hospital to be treated for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.”

The California Highway Patrol responded to the scene to conduct an investigation into the collision.

The driver will be booked into custody after being treated at the hospital, Jenkins said.

