Driver faces felony DUI charge for causing crash that hospitalized biker

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A motorcyclist was hospitalized with several broken bones after crashing into a pickup truck that turned in front of him in the Mid-City area of San Diego, authorities said Sunday.

The truck driver is suspected of being intoxicated at the time and causing the crash.

It was reported at 7:16 p.m. Saturday on El Cajon Boulevard in the El Cerrito neighborhood, said San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

The 29-year-old man was riding a Ducati motorcycle eastbound on El Cajon Boulevard when a 45-year-old man driving a Toyota Tacoma made a left turn in front of him while aiming for a private driveway, violating the motorcyclist’s right of way, Heims said. The motorcycle crashed into the pickup truck.

The pickup truck driver was arrested for suspicion of felony DUI, the officer said.