SANTEE, Calif. — A major collision in Santee on Wednesday left two people injured, said the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies from the Santee Sheriff’s Station, along with firefighters from the Santee Fire Department, responded to a traffic collision at the intersection of North Magnolia and Prospect Avenues around 6 a.m.

The sheriff’s office said a silver Ford Focus was traveling southbound on North Magnolia, approaching the intersection with Prospect, when a white Ford F-350 was traveling westbound on Prospect, approaching the intersection with North Magnolia. Both vehicles collided at the intersection, according to authorities.

The driver of the Ford F-350 was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries. Meanwhile, the driver of the Ford Focus had to be extracted from the vehicle by Santee firefighters and was airlifted to a local hospital with severe injuries, said the sheriff’s office.

At this time, officials say neither drugs or alcohol are believed to be factors in the collision.

The Santee Sheriff’s Station’s Traffic Unit is investigating the incident. Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact authorities at 619-956-4000.