SAN DIEGO — A woman and a dog traveling in a Tesla were rescued on Wednesday evening after the vehicle crashed into a tree, trapping them inside, authorities said.

The San Diego Police Department received a radio call shortly after 8:20 p.m. and responded to the scene at 1440 Hotel Circle North.

Once on scene, authorities upgraded the incident to a fire rescue due to the placement of the vehicle. Police said the Tesla appeared unstable because it was near a six foot ditch.

Fire officials arrived on scene to help stabilize the vehicle before removing the female driver, who was then transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials said a large breed canine was rescued from the vehicle unharmed and was friendly to first responders. The boyfriend of the driver arrived on scene and took custody of the dog.

The dog of a Tesla driver is scene within the vehicle after a crash on Hotel Circle North. (KSWB Photo)

Authorities believe speed was the primary factor in this crash. Additionally, SDPD Officer Darius Jamsetjee said there may have been some sort of medical emergency before the collision occurred.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing,