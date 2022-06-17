OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Officials say a driver died when they slammed into a pole during a pursuit through North County Friday morning, and hazardous materials spilled all over the road, complicating the emergency response.

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. near the intersection of Cannon Road and Lake Boulevard, according to a San Diego County Sheriff’s Department watch commander. The truck deputies were chasing was filled with pool cleaning supplies and other materials, creating a dangerous situation at the crash scene.

Officials asked people to avoid the area for “at least a few hours.” Police blocked Cannon Road from Lake Boulevard to Melrose Drive, and Melrose was closed from Sunset Drive to Via Colina.

Paramedics took a sheriff’s deputy who inhaled some of the chemicals, which formed a “large plume” after the crash, to the hospital for treatment, a Vista Fire Department official told OnScene TV.

The city and county sent hazmat teams to clean up the mess and ensure the streets reopened safely. Officials did not ask any residents nearby to evacuate.

SkyFOX flew overhead and showed the badly damaged truck, which apparently slammed into the pole head-on. Debris was scattered all over the road.

The crash happened a short distance away from the original 911 call that prompted the pursuit: a reported burglary in nearby Vista, on Willow Ridge Drive near Longhorn Drive.

The watch commander could not immediately confirm further details about the burglary call, only that it prompted a chase that ended with the driver losing control and hitting the pole.

Check back for updates to this developing story.