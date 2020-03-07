Driver dies as SUV crashes off freeway, slams into tree

A grisly accident on Interstate 5 killed the driver and caused traffic delays near Sea World Drive for hours Saturday morning.

SAN DIEGO — A grisly accident on Interstate 5 killed the driver and caused traffic delays near Sea World Drive for hours Saturday morning.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 9:08 a.m. on northbound I-5 just north of Sea World Drive.

“Witness reports say the driver was driving at a high rate of speed and attempted to pass other vehicles, causing him to veer off the roadway, overturning and colliding with a tree,” said CHP officer Salvador Castro.

Castro said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. First responders had to remove the vehicle from where it was wedged against the tree before they could get to work on cutting the driver out.

BREAKING: We're on the scene of a fatal accident off I-5 NB north of Sea World Drive. The on ramp to I-5 NB from Sea World Drive is closed. First responders are working to cut the driver out of the vehicle.@fox5sandiego @heyguyfox5 pic.twitter.com/91CSUyLYVF — Merrilee Moore (@mmooreofficial) March 7, 2020

CHP said speed was definitely a factor in the crash. Witnesses told authorities the man was trying to pass other drivers when he went off the road into a deep ditch, flipping over and crashing into the tree.

After a lengthy process, first responders were able to remove the body from the vehicle.

“If you’re driving, take your time to get to your destination — there’s no rush,” Castro said. “High speeds, busy freeways — they can turn into a disaster in a quick second. Always pay attention; keep your eyes ahead on the roadway.”