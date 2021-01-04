Driver dies after SUV veers off SR-78, flips

SAN DIEGO — A man died in San Marcos Monday when his SUV veered off State Route 78 and flipped in front of a business.

A California Highway Patrol spokesperson said it appears a silver Mercedes SUV changed lanes on 78 eastbound near Twin Oaks Valley Road before veering off the freeway and crashing on Industrial Street.

“For reasons that are still under investigation, the driver loses control of his vehicle and drifts over to the right shoulder, comes off the freeway onto Industrial and overturns. The driver of the silver Mercedes was pronounced dead at the scene,” the spokesperson said.

SkyFOX showed the SUV on its side in front of Sid’s Carpet Barn near the intersection of Industrial and East Carmel Street.

CHP said it’s too early to say what caused the crash. Officers now want to talk with the driver of a gray Acura seen on SR-78 when the crash happened.

Officers were investigating a second deadly crash on SR-78 late Sunday night. CHP said a 2009 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck traveling east on the westbound side of 78 collided head-on with a Toyota Matrix hatchback near Sycamore Avenue in Vista.

The driver of the Matrix, a 24-year-old Vista woman who has yet to be identified, died from her injuries, authorities said. Investigators suspect the other driver, a 36-year-old Carlsbad man, was intoxicated at the time of the crash. His identity was not immediately available.