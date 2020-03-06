Driver dies after crashing into tree

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A motorist died Friday morning in a solo-vehicle crash into a tree near a Mira Mesa intersection, police said.

The crash happened around 9:20 a.m. near the intersection of Black Mountain Road and Westview Parkway, San Diego police Officer Scott Lockwood said.

Officers and paramedics responded to the scene and found that a vehicle had crashed into a tree, Lockwood said.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

No further details were immediately available.

The circumstances regarding the crash were under investigation.

