2 deadly crashes reported in Ramona

SAN DIEGO — Officers were investigating two deadly crashes in Ramona Sunday.

The California Highway Patrol said at least one person died in a crash near the intersection of San Vicente and Wildcat Canyon roads just after 5 p.m.

A second crash was reported at the intersection of Slaughterhouse Road and state Route 78, also known as Old Julian Highway, the California Highway Patrol told City News Service.

There was no information immediately available about the ages and genders of the victims.

Check back for updates on this developing story.