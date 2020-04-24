Driver detained after high-speed chase

SAN DIEGO — Authorities detained a driver following a high-speed pursuit that ended Thursday evening in East County.

Around 5:30 p.m., California Highway Patrol officers attempted to pull over a car driving at speeds over 100 mph on eastbound Interstate 8 near state Route 163 in Mission Valley. The driver did not stop and at one point appeared to open fire on pursuing patrol cars, according to CHP.

The car eventually stopped near Buckman Springs Road in the Pine Valley area. Officers detained the driver.

No injuries were reported.

All eastbound lanes of I-8 in the Lakeside area were closed for an investigation.