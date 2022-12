DEL MAR, Calif. — A 22-year-old man crashed his vehicle into a wall outside of a Del Mar home on Friday morning, said California Highway Patrol.

The collision happened shortly after 4:45 a.m. at 4957 El Camino Real and authorities say the driver was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries

Officials told FOX 5 the homeowner said this is not the first time a vehicle has hit this wall.

A driver crashed a vehicle into a wall (pictured above) outside of a Del Mar home on Dec. 30, 2022, CHP officials said. (KSWB Photo)

CHP said the incident is under investigation.