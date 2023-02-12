A driver crashed a vehicle into the side of an apartment complex in Ocean Beach. (Photo: OnScene.TV)

SAN DIEGO — A driver crashed a vehicle into the side of an apartment complex in Ocean Beach on Sunday, said the San Diego Police Department.

The driver pulled into a parking space in the 4900 block of Santa Monica Avenue around 6:30 a.m. when a medical issue occurred, according to authorities.

The driver hit a building, breaking several windows, stucco and wooden beams, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Police say the driver, who has not been identified, was hospitalized following the incident.

There were no other injuries and no further information is available at this time.