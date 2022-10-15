SAN DIEGO — A female driving a 2002 Chevy Silverado truck westbound on 5800 College Grove Drive around 4:59 p.m. on Saturday, struck the south curb and collided with a light standard, according to San Diego Police Department Watch Commander, Officer R. Heims.

One passenger managed to get out of the vehicle and fled the scene on foot, police noted. Another passenger, a 39-year-old male, was said to have sustained a fracture to his right knee and a dislocated left hip.

The driver, her age unknown, sustained an open fracture to the right ankle and internal bleeding. Her injuries are considered life-threatening, police stated.

After further investigation, authorities found the vehicle involved in the incident had been reported stolen.

The SDPD’s Traffic Division is conducting an investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 619‑531‑2000 or contact Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.