Driver crashes on I-5 ramp after being shot, police say

Police say a driver was apparently shot before crashing a car on E Street and the Interstate 5 on ramp. Photo: Onscene.tv

CHULA VISTA — Officers say a man is in critical condition after they found him inside his crashed car with a bullet wound.

Chula Vista police responded to a call around 1:45 a.m. Saturday about a crash on E Street at Interstate 5. Witnesses described seeing a car speeding by before hearing a loud crash.

Officers found a man in his early 20s trapped inside a white BMW on the I-5 southbound on ramp. Fire rescue and paramedics helped free the driver then performed lifesaving measures. Police said the driver had injuries consistent with a bullet wound.

The driver is at a local hospital in critical condition, police said. Officers do not yet know a motive in the shooting and they are trying to find witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Police said they will release more details when they’re available.