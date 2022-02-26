SAN DIEGO — A man crashed his car in Hillcrest early Saturday morning as he drove away from a person who opened fire on him, hitting his Ford Mustang with at least one bullet, according to police.

Around 2:30 a.m., multiple callers reported the sound of a shooting near University Avenue and 10th Street in the neighborhood, a San Diego Police Department watch commander said.

Officers headed to the area and found the crashed Mustang in an alley. The driver hit a fence and the impact was significant enough for the car to deploy its airbags, video from OnScene TV showed.

The driver and another man had been standing beside the car nearby when another vehicle, possibly a white Dodge Challenger, pulled up behind them, the watch commander said. A man stepped out and opened fire, hitting the car at least once and causing the two men to drive off, they told police. The driver then lost control and crashed a short distance away.

The car was struck by at least one bullet but neither man was shot or seriously harmed in the crash. They were interviewed by police at the scene before getting released.

Nearby on Centre Street, an apartment building window was shattered and officers recovered a bullet, police said. It wasn’t immediately clear if the shooting was intentional, or some kind of stray or ricochet, but it was believed to be tied to the original gunfire. No one was hurt.

Separately Saturday morning, two people turned up at Scripps Mercy Hospital in Hillcrest with gunshot wounds.

Initially, the victims were thought to be related to the shooting involving the Mustang. But police said that’s not longer believe to be true, as there was no clear link between the cases. Officers say the two gunshot victims were not cooperating with questioning, so it wasn’t clear when and where they got shot.